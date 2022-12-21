Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.

"Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning. So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning,” Wiltfong said on 247Sports’ Signing Day Show.

McClain is the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 cornerback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Sanders proved at Jackson State that he can recruit five-star talent. After all, he managed to win the Travis Hunter sweepstakes last offseason.

If Sanders is able to land McClain, that would send an emphatic message to the rest of the Pac-12.