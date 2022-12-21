Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere
Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado.
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.
"Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning. So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning,” Wiltfong said on 247Sports’ Signing Day Show.
McClain is the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 cornerback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Sanders proved at Jackson State that he can recruit five-star talent. After all, he managed to win the Travis Hunter sweepstakes last offseason.
If Sanders is able to land McClain, that would send an emphatic message to the rest of the Pac-12.