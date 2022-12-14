Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the field as the California Golden Bears offense takes on the Colorado Buffaloes defense at Folsom Field on September 10, 2011 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program.

According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.

McGinnis has been at CU for a decade and worked under three head coaches: Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell.

Prior to joining Colorado's staff in January 2013, McGinnis spent eight years working at San Jose State as both an assistant coach and director of football ops.

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been busy working on building his assistant and support staffs, so he almost assuredly has someone in mind to take McGinnis' place. That person might have big shoes to fill though.

Sanders was hired to lead the Buffaloes on Dec. 3 after a successful three-year stint in charge of the program at Jackson State.