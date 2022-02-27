Another massive upset has happened in college basketball on Saturday.

Teams are getting ready for March Madness in style, and one of them is the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado took down Arizona, who’s currently the second-ranked team in the country.

Colorado needed this win as its season is on the line and it ended up taking down Arizona by 16. The Buffaloes were down five at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 47-26 in the second half.

Tristan da Silva led the way with 19 points and three rebounds while Jabari Walker was a beast along the boards. Walker had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Arizona had no chance of containing him.

Keeshawn Barthelemy, KJ Simpson, and Evan Battey also finished in double figures for Colorado as it still has one more game for the regular season.

The college basketball world wasted no time in reacting to this upset.

Ohhh Boulder is gonna be wild tonight! https://t.co/mVdNO6p68v — Bennie (@DenverBennie) February 27, 2022

Anyone else lose their voice tonight? WHAT A WIN 👏 https://t.co/tGPOapH8VB — Colorado Buffaloes Soccer (@CUBuffsSoccer) February 27, 2022

I knew I should have said something before the game… but this one I saw coming. Pushes some credit toward Gonzaga for beating EVERYONE in the WCC, home or road. (Can they beat St. Mary's, though?) https://t.co/RNffojGfvZ — Novice Opinion (@NoviceOpinion) February 27, 2022

DOWN GOES NO. 2‼️‼️‼️ Buffs bounce back after a rough loss to ASU a couple of days ago. Lots of upsets today! LOVE this time of year 🏀 https://t.co/PMFNS9qKTt — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) February 27, 2022

Thursday – Arizona State beats Colorado by 17 Tonight – Colorado beats #2 Arizona by 16 MADNESS https://t.co/ntuhbUrHLq — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) February 27, 2022

Colorado will play Utah to end the regular season, while Arizona will play Stanford and then California to close out the regular season.