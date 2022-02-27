The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Unranked Colorado Upsets No. 2 Arizona: Fans React

A general view of Colorado's basketball courtBOULDER, CO - JANUARY 26: The Colorado Buffaloes advance the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half on January 26, 2005 at the Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 64-62. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Another massive upset has happened in college basketball on Saturday.

Teams are getting ready for March Madness in style, and one of them is the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado took down Arizona, who’s currently the second-ranked team in the country.

Colorado needed this win as its season is on the line and it ended up taking down Arizona by 16. The Buffaloes were down five at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 47-26 in the second half.

Tristan da Silva led the way with 19 points and three rebounds while Jabari Walker was a beast along the boards. Walker had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Arizona had no chance of containing him.

Keeshawn Barthelemy, KJ Simpson, and Evan Battey also finished in double figures for Colorado as it still has one more game for the regular season.

The college basketball world wasted no time in reacting to this upset.

Colorado will play Utah to end the regular season, while Arizona will play Stanford and then California to close out the regular season.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.