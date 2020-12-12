Watch: Jerry Rice’s Son Scored A Great Touchdown Today

The football gods saw fit to suit the Rice family with a ridiculous amount of talent and that was on full display this afternoon.

Jerry Rice is unquestionably the best wide receiver to ever step on the football field – and he has the records to prove it. His son, Brenden, showed today that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Brenden, a four-star recruit from Arizona, committed to Colorado back in October of 2019. Despite Mel Tucker leaving to take over at Michigan State, Rice stuck with the Buffaloes.

So far this season, that’s proven to be a good decision. On Saturday afternoon, Rice caught a punt against Utah and brought it 81 yards back for the touchdown.

Check it out.

In mid-November, Brenden caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer – his first touchdown of the season.

Rice has primarily played special teams for Colorado this season. However, he has seen limited time on the offense. Entering Saturday’s game against Utah, Rice had five receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in four games.

While he’s not setting the college football world on fire just yet, he’s only a freshman. If he continues to show flashes like we saw against Utah, he’ll only get more playing time with each passing game.

Colorado holds a 14-10 lead over the Utes as the game enters the second half.