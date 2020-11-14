Watch: Jerry Rice’s Son Scored His First Touchdown Today

It appears Jerry Rice passed down his football skills to his kids. On Saturday afternoon, the college football world witnessed the first touchdown of Brenden Rice’s career.

Brenden, a four-star recruit from Arizona, committed to Colorado back in October of 2019. Even though Mel Tucker left the program for Michigan State, he chose to stay with the Buffaloes.

Colorado didn’t receive much of an impact from Brenden last weekend against UCLA. However, the freshman wideout has been great so far today against Stanford.

During the third quarter, Rice snuck past the defense and caught an easy 34-yard touchdown pass from Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer.

Here’s the first touchdown of Brenden’s collegiate career:

Brenden had a four-yard reception shortly after this touchdown grab.

Living in his father’s shadow has to be tough, but Brenden is a talented player in his own right. There’s a reason he was the No. 57 wideout and No. 336 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports.

While he may not put up the numbers that Jerry did over the course of his career, the spotlight doesn’t seem to bother Brenden.

Besides, we’ll probably never see another wide receiver as productive as Jerry Rice. He has the most receiving touchdowns and receiving yards in NFL history.