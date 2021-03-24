Will Sherman showcased his versatility throughout his career at Colorado, spending time at both left and right tackle. His willingness to play multiple positions on the offensive line makes him an intriguing prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

In his final season with the Buffaloes, Sherman was named second-team All-Pac-12. It was a fitting ending to his collegiate career.

Sherman might be considered undersized if he enters the NFL as an offensive tackle, but he’s actually learning how to play center and offensive guard before the draft. That should increase his chances of seeing the field as a rookie.

We caught up with Will Sherman to discuss his career at Colorado, his transition from offensive tackle to offensive guard, and what he expects from himself at the next level.

(This Q&A with Will Sherman took place prior to his pro day at Colorado.)

The Spun: How has this draft process been treating you?

Will Sherman: So far, so good. I’ve learned a lot, as far as the training goes for the NFL. I’ve grown a lot and I’m really enjoying it.

The Spun: What are you hoping to show at your pro day?

WS: My athleticism. I want to put up great numbers in every drill. I also want to show scouts that I can snap the ball as well. That’s something I’ve been focusing on throughout this process. I’ve obviously shown I can play right and left tackle at the collegiate level. I’ve also taken reps at guard, so that wouldn’t be anything new to me. Being able to show I can play a fifth position is something that’s really important to me.

The Spun: What position do you prefer to play in the NFL?

WS: Really, right now, I want to try out center. A lot of talk has been made about my height being an issue at offensive tackle. Center is the one position I haven’t played. I’m really open to trying a new position and I’ve been honing my craft. I’m excited to see what the future holds.

The Spun: What was your reaction to getting that invite to the NFL Combine?

WS: It was shock and excitement. Seeing all those guys perform in Indy in the past, getting to that stage has always been a goal for me. It’s interesting it’s not actually in Indianapolis this year, but it’s still a blessing.

The Spun: You played under Coach Tucker and Coach Dorell. What was the biggest difference between them?

WS: I would say there’s actually a lot of similarities between them. They both really care about the program and they both care about developing players into men. So honestly, I think they’re more alike than they are different.

The Spun: How do you think the Buffaloes will fare with Dorell as their head coach moving forward?

WS: I think they’re going to do great. They still have a lot of offensive linemen returning this fall – I was the only one that left. They got a young room with experience. Derek Broussard, Alex Fontenot and Ashaad Clayton are all going to be in the running back room. They should have a good quarterback competition, and I feel like when you have a good quarterback competition you’re bound to have a successful team. You also have a great defense with a lot of talent, such as Terrance Lang and Jalen Sami. It’s going to come down to their will to win. The guys I named should lead that team to success.

The Spun: Which offensive linemen do you watch on tape?

WS: Oh, I love watching Trent Williams because of the way he plays the game. Isaiah Wynn is a guy who I believe has a similar frame to me. I like how he uses his length and feet to play left tackle. As for center, I like watching the Pouncey brothers and Ryan Jensen.

Karl Dorrell says that Will Sherman’s “position flexibility” is something attractive to NFL scouts. Sherman apparently is being looked at in some circles as a guard, even though he primarily played tackle (both left and right) at Colorado. — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroCU) March 22, 2021

The Spun: Who would you say is the best defensive lineman you went up against?

WS: Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. I actually have been going up against him since high school, so I know what he’s capable of and how special he is. Going up against him was always fun. Another one is Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon. Those two are very special. Levi declared – I’m excited to see him at the next level – and I know Thibodeaux is going to do well. As for our team, I think Terrance Lang has to be up there.

The Spun: What would you say is your greatest skill heading into the NFL, and what’s something you want to work on?

WS: My greatest strength is the consistency that I have in the run game and my consistent effort. Something I want to work on, as far as playing tackle, is working on counter moves when going against defensive lineman. That’s something that’s very important at the next level.

The Spun: What can NFL fans expect from Will Sherman?

WS: A guy who loves the game of football. I’m someone who’s going to work my tail off until I help the organization get to a Super Bowl.

At Colorado pro day, Mustafa Johnson had 27 reps in the 225-pound bench press, while Will Sherman had 23. Sherman ran the 40 in 5.19, had a 26-inch vert, 9-foot broad jump; Mustafa did not run (he's had a hamstring injury), had a 29-inch vertical and 8-7 broad jump. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) March 22, 2021

Sherman had a strong showing at Colorado’s pro day, running a 5.19 in the 40-yard dash and posting a 26-inch vertical. That should certainly help out his draft stock.

