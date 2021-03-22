Everyone Is Loving Bill Walton’s NCAA Tournament Prediction

Few people saw the Pac-12’s early dominance in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament coming, but Bill Walton apparently did.

Walton is a UCLA alum and an unabashed Pac-12 homer. Listen to him on an ESPN game broadcast and you’ll hear Walton endlessly wax poetic about his beloved “Conference of Champions.”

Last Sunday, when the 68-team tournament bracket was announced, Walton revealed his Final Four to his ESPN play-by-play partner Dave Pasch. He picked five Pac-12 teams for the four spots, including two from the same region.

Bill Walton’s Final Four: USC, Colorado, Oregon State, Oregon (despite being in USC’s region), UCLA (despite that you can only have 4 teams in the final four). — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 14, 2021

Walton might have been a little facetious with his picks, but at the same time, he might have been deadly serious. He’s just a different dude.

Either way, with the Pac-12 off and running so far, people have been talking about the big redhead’s prognosticating skills.

We are living in a Bill Walton wet dream. I keep checking my inbox for Dead and Company tour announcements https://t.co/f2PlkBCVwv — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 22, 2021

Bill Walton is gonna be insufferable — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 22, 2021

Bill Walton said 5 Pac 12 teams were going to the Final 4 and I think he was on to something — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 22, 2021

Right now, three of the five Pac-12 teams are through to the Sweet 16, with UCLA and USC still to play tonight.

Bill Walton’s Final Four dream remains alive.