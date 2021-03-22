The Spun

Everyone Is Loving Bill Walton’s NCAA Tournament Prediction

Bill Walton giving a peace sign.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Few people saw the Pac-12’s early dominance in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament coming, but Bill Walton apparently did.

Walton is a UCLA alum and an unabashed Pac-12 homer. Listen to him on an ESPN game broadcast and you’ll hear Walton endlessly wax poetic about his beloved “Conference of Champions.”

Last Sunday, when the 68-team tournament bracket was announced, Walton revealed his Final Four to his ESPN play-by-play partner Dave Pasch. He picked five Pac-12 teams for the four spots, including two from the same region.

Walton might have been a little facetious with his picks, but at the same time, he might have been deadly serious. He’s just a different dude.

Either way, with the Pac-12 off and running so far, people have been talking about the big redhead’s prognosticating skills.

Right now, three of the five Pac-12 teams are through to the Sweet 16, with UCLA and USC still to play tonight.

Bill Walton’s Final Four dream remains alive.


