Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Bill Walton Tonight

The Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tourney is shaping up to be a Bill Walton fever dream. The Pac-12 is on fire.

With UCLA’s upset of No. 2 seed Alabama, Walton’s beloved “Conference of Champions” is guaranteed to have three teams in the Elite Eight for the first time in two decades. All that is left to be determined is whether Oregon or USC will join the Bruins and Oregon State in the next round.

It was Walton who jokingly (maybe) said the Pac-12 would get five Final Four teams this year. Obviously, that’s mathematically impossible, but they could get three.

As the league is basking in its March moment, Walton is getting plenty of praise on social media.

I still can’t believe Bill Walton willed this all to happen. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 29, 2021

Bill Walton was right. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2021

Can Bill Walton will a USC-UCLA Final Four matchup? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 29, 2021

11-1. Three @Pac12 teams are headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001. It’s Bill Walton’s world. We’re just living in it.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5ZBjlPkutw — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 29, 2021

Let Bill Walton call an Elite Eight game. There. I said it. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 29, 2021

Hey, Walton is a huge homer, but maybe he was onto something this year about the Pac-12 being underrated.

It has certainly been the most impressive conference in the Big Dance thus far.