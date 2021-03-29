The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Bill Walton Tonight

Bill Walton and Dave Pasch posing for a picture together before a game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 16: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton (L) and sportscaster Dave Pasch pose before broadcasting the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ducks defeated the Huskies 68-48. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tourney is shaping up to be a Bill Walton fever dream. The Pac-12 is on fire.

With UCLA’s upset of No. 2 seed Alabama, Walton’s beloved “Conference of Champions” is guaranteed to have three teams in the Elite Eight for the first time in two decades. All that is left to be determined is whether Oregon or USC will join the Bruins and Oregon State in the next round.

It was Walton who jokingly (maybe) said the Pac-12 would get five Final Four teams this year. Obviously, that’s mathematically impossible, but they could get three.

As the league is basking in its March moment, Walton is getting plenty of praise on social media.

Hey, Walton is a huge homer, but maybe he was onto something this year about the Pac-12 being underrated.

It has certainly been the most impressive conference in the Big Dance thus far.


