Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night.

The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too.

USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, most fans missed it.

Tonight's USC vs. Oregon State game is being aired on the Pac-12 Network. The service isn't provided on most big-name options, whether it be cable or streaming. Fans are pretty furious they're missing out on tonight's Pac-12 action.

"Just realized that No. 7 USC plays a really good, really fun Oregon State team... on Pac-12 Network. So I can't watch it. Nor can most of the country," Shehan Jeyarajah said on Twitter.

"If a loss happens on the Pac-12 network but no one sees it, did it really happen?" Lauren is sports said on Twitter.

"For all the bemoaning about streaming, it is a weird feeling that I literally cannot watch USC-Oregon State even if I wanted to pay for it. It's like the old days," Chris Vannini wrote on Twitter.

What a joke.