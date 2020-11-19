Just In: Pac-12 Votes To Allow Non-Conference Games

The Pac-12 has had a rough start to their 2020 college football season. A number of games were canceled almost immediately due to COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the programs.

But the Pac-12 is doing what it can to support the teams that manage to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks. According to Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner, the conference has approved non-conference games for the rest of the season.

This will allow teams that have a game canceled but are still able to play to find an opponent on short notice. While such a move is unlikely to give us games like USC vs. Alabama or Oregon vs. Ohio State, there are some compelling matchups to be made if the price is right.

One of the most popular ideas being floated around is No. 11 Oregon going up against No. 8 BYU. There haven’t been any talks on such a game, but with both teams needing a big game to push them over the top and into the College Football Playoff discussion, it’s one worth making.

But with the college football regular season only about a month away from completion, big matchups may be hard to put together. If we’re lucky we may end up with a Pac-12 team playing a non-conference game against a Mountain West team like Boise State or UNLV.

Non-conference games were a bit of a controversy a few weeks back when Nebraska attempted to find a replacement opponent after a game was canceled. But the Big Ten rules did not allow them to, and the plans were scrapped.

It’s nice to see that the Pac-12 is making more allowances for its schools. Perhaps the Big Ten will follow suit.

Which non-conference teams would you like to see Pac-12 teams play?