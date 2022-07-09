Look: New 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Power Rankings Released

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 16: Cheerleaders of the USC Trojans perform on the sidelines during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 16, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, football will be played in the Pac-12 this upcoming season. We say that because of all the off-field distractions going on in the conference this offseason.

On3 released its 2022 Pac-12 preseason power rankings this weekend. It believes Utah is the team to beat.

The Utes are coming off one of their best seasons in program history which saw them win the Pac-12 and earn a trip to the Rose Bowl where they fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Can anyone challenge Utah for the conference title? Expect USC and Oregon to be the Utes' top challengers.

It's hard not to get excited about the team Lincoln Riley is building at Southern California. With Caleb Williams in the mix, the Trojans will be dangerous.

Here's what On3 has to say about new-look USC:

The Trojans likely have a little bit of a rebuild under Lincoln Riley, but given how aggressive he was hunting talent in the transfer portal it might not take long. Chemistry will be worth watching, but talented transfers like Caleb Williams, Travis Dye and Mario Williams provide some serious firepower right away.

As Utah and USC battle it out in the South, the Oregon Ducks are flying a bit under the radar, but make no mistake; the Ducks have perhaps the best top-to-bottom roster in the conference.

It's going to be a fun season out on the West Coast.