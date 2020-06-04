College Football Player Cut After Racist Comments Surface

A member of the Oregon State football team has been cut after a video of him making extreme racist comments surfaced. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and athletic director Scott Barnes made the swift decision Thursday night.

Rocco Carley – a 6-foot-6, 236-pound tight end from Mt. Angel, Oregon – was found in a video from Snapchat that surfaced on Thursday night. Carley repeatedly makes disturbing racist remarks in the extremely upsetting video.

Smith and Barnes met together Thursday night to address a course of action. Oregon State leadership didn’t take long to make a decision. Carley has been dismissed from the football team. The decision came the same night the video was found. This is an excellent example of the quick decision-making many expect to be made following a racist incident.

Smith released a statement addressing the matter Thursday evening. He called Carley’s racist comments “unacceptable” and that he will “not tolerate” racism within his program.

“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I immediately shared the audio with Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Carley has since responded to his dismissal. The former Oregon State tight end apologized for his actions in a tweet Thursday night, as seen below. He says the video was taken about 3 years ago:

This whole situation was handled perfectly by Oregon State leadership. Carley doesn’t deserve a spot on any college football team moving forward after making such disgusting comments.