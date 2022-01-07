Look: Crew Implodes Portion Of Oregon State Football Stadium

Oregon State football began its $153-million renovation of Reser Stadium in explosive fashion on Friday morning.

The Beavers are planning on making major upgrades to the stadium, particularly on the west side of Reser. Those upgrades will include better premium and better seating options.

“Once renovations are complete, the west side of Reser Stadium will contain premium and general seating options that the school says ‘will provide the closest proximity to the playing field of any college football stadium in the country,'” writes Pete Martini of the Statesman Journal.

Oregon State took the first step of stadium renovations on Friday by imploding the entire west side of Reser.

Take a look.

Reser Stadium’s west side is no more. pic.twitter.com/GCPK5jjEzm — Carter Bahns (@carterbahns) January 7, 2022

Here’s another look.

Oregon State vice president for university relations and marketing Steve Clark offered more insight into the westside stadium implosion.

“The decision to implode the westside stadium is all about safety,” Clark said, via KOMO News.

“Instead of using a traditional demolition process to take apart such a large structure and tall roof canopy in pieces, implosion of the stadium by a licensed contractor will contribute to OSU community, worker and public safety during demolition. As implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place over approximately two seconds. Following these popping sounds, the stadium structure will safely fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium.”

Oregon State has plenty of work to do to wrap up stadium renovations before the Beavers’ 2022 season home opener vs. Boise State on Sept. 3.