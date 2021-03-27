ESPN’s BPI 2nd Half Prediction For Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State

Today’s NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen matchups haven’t exactly gotten off to a hot start. At halftime of today’s first game, Oregon State leads Loyola Chicago with a shockingly low score of 24-16.

While neither team put on an offensive clinic, the No. 8 seed Ramblers had a far more tough time in the scoring department. Shooting an abysmal 17.4 percent from the field (11.1 percent from three), Loyola recorded just four made field goals in the opening period.

According to ESPN’s BPI second half predictions, the No. 12 Beavers have a 65.1 percent probability to hold on for the win.

Shooting 8-24 from the field, Oregon State finished the half shooting 33.3 percent. Senior guard Ethan Thompson leads all scorers with ten points, including four field goals of his own (matching Loyola’s whole team). His 2-2 three-point shooting helped contribute to the Beaver’s 42.9 percent start from beyond the arc.

This dreadful shooting performance from the Ramblers isn’t at all what we’ve come to expected from them during this year’s tournament. Through their massive 71-58 upset win over the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini last week, Loyola shot a red-hot 51 percent from the field (40 percent from three).

Loyola Chicago needs some more of that magic in the second half if they want to overcome ESPN’s probability metrics.