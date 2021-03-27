Loyola Chicago’s magical run could be coming to an end. There’s still 20 minutes left in its matchup with Oregon State, but the first half went about as poorly as Porter Moser‘s squad could’ve imagined. The Beavers lead an ugly one, 24-16.

Cameron Krutwig was productive for the Ramblers in the first half with six points and six rebounds. However, the rest of his team simply hasn’t shown up.

If you take away Krutwig’s stat line, Loyola Chicago is shooting 1-for-18 from the floor. That’s not a winning formula at all. Senior guard Lucas Williamson has to step up in the second half if the Ramblers want to advance to the next round.

Oregon State didn’t exactly have a great half of basketball either, but Ethan Thompson has kept his team out in front with 10 points.

The Beavers finished the first half on an 11-0 run, which was capped off by a buzzer-beater from junior forward Warith Alatishe.

In order for Loyola Chicago to mount a comeback, it has to knock down open shots. Although it sounds simple, that’s something the Ramblers struggled to do in the first half. As a matter of fact, they only made one of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Winner of this matchup will take on either Houston or Syracuse in the Elite Eight.

The second half of this game will resume on CBS.