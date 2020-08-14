Pac-12 School President Takes Major Shot At SEC Over Fall Football

The Big Ten and Pac-12 football seasons for the fall have been called off. The ACC, Big 12, and SEC football seasons are still set to push forward in September as of now.

The health and safety of players is being used as an arguing point on both sides. The prevalence of myocarditis in a number of Big Ten players who contracted COVID-19 is a major concern. The condition, which causes inflammation of the heart, hits close to harm for the conference especially, after it contributed to the death of former Northwestern coach Randy Walker at just 52.

Meanwhile, the ACC has cited its own medical experts who say that they believe a season can be conducted safely. Those in the leagues that are pushing things to the spring don’t buy it. That includes Oregon State president F. King Alexander, who served in the same role at LSU from 2013 through December 2019. He certainly knows the value of college football incredible well.

When asked what the “Pac-12 sees that the SEC doesn’t,” Alexander didn’t shy away from a pretty stark criticism of his former conference. “I think, probably, reality,” he answered, per The Oregonian.

“Logistically and realistically, it’s quite a gamble on their part … a big gamble,” Alexander added. “There are serious consequences if they lose.”

Alexander was raised in Gainesville, Fla., and is the brother of two college football players. He also got his PhD from the University of Wisconsin. As far as academics go, he has plenty of experience in the world of big time football. He certainly couldn’t lead LSU for the better part of a decade otherwise.

To see him make such a frank statement about the idea of playing a season this fall is pretty jarring.

As currently scheduled, SEC football will begin play the weekend of Sept. 26.

