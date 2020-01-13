4 Oregon Juniors Announce They’re Returning In 2020

These past few weeks couldn’t have gone much better for Mario Cristobal and the Ducks. Oregon knocked off Wisconsin in a Rose Bowl thriller on New Year’s Day weeks after signing a top-15 recruiting class.

The Ducks’ momentum continued on Monday afternoon.

Four Oregon junior starters – CB Thomas Graham, CB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Jordon Scott and DL Austin Faoliu – all announced they’ll be foregoing the NFL Draft and returning to school to play for the Ducks in the 2020-21 season.

The four Ducks made their announcement at a joint press conference Monday afternoon. Cristobal commented on the massive decision following the press conference.

“We all know how special the university of Oregon is, and to have them a part of this season and to have a season like they had and want more. … It’s quite a statement and just getting started,” Cristobal said, via Oregon Football’s Twitter.

This will have a major impact on 2020’s Pac-12 title race. The Ducks lose several key seniors including QB Justin Herbert, LB Troy Dye and four of the five starting offensive line during the 2019 season.

But bringing back four defensive starters shores up what’s expected to be one of the best defenses not only in the Pac-12, but in the nation in 2020.