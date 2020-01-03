4-Star CB Dontae Manning Announces Commitment To Pac-12 School

One of the most coveted defenders in the 2020 recruiting cycle is heading to the West Coast. 4-star CB Dontae Manning – who’s on the verge of earning a fifth star – is heading to Eugene to join Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

Manning announced his decision Thursday night during the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Ducks just got themselves a BALLHAWK! Dontae Manning commits to @oregonfootball at the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game!#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/5L6e5HgfK0 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 3, 2020

The 4-star CB already signed his letter of intent with the Ducks prior to Thursday evening, but Manning wanted to keep his decision private until now.

Manning chooses the Ducks over other finalists including: Georgia, Oklahoma and Arizona State.

Oregon is getting one of the best secondary players in the 2020 class. Manning is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 3 CB, according to 247Sports.

Moments after announcing his commitment to the Ducks on ESPN, Manning posted his official announcement video on Twitter. You can check it out below.

† 𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓀 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒢𝒪𝒟 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 † pic.twitter.com/yOl9rRdh0r — ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) January 3, 2020

The Kansas City prospect had plenty of options closer to home. But Manning reaffirmed he feels comfortable heading across the country.

“With that being said, this school makes me feel at home even though it’s 1,500 miles away,” Manning said. “I will be attending the University of Oregon.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound corner will also run track for the Ducks during his collegiate years.

Oregon’s 2020 class is now No. 12 overall and No. 1 in the Pac-12 following Manning’s Thursday evening announcement.