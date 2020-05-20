Earlier: Oregon four-star cornerback signee Luke Hill was reportedly arrested Tuesday and is facing eight charges, including first-degree attempted murder.

According to 247Sports’ Riley Gates, Hill was booked on eight different charges: attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment and first degree assault, according to arrest records.

Details on the alleged incident involving Hill are scarce right now. However, he Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy product is reportedly scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 19 in Prince Georges County in Maryland.

Hill was the 15th-ranked cornerback and 195th-overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He committed to Oregon in April 2019 before signing with the Ducks in December.

According to his 247Sports Scouting Report, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hill projects as an Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft and compares to current Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

“Will compete for starting spot as freshman at top 20 school,” wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. “Should develop into a second-day NFL draft selection.”

Hill, who held more than 20 scholarship offers, was one of seven four-star signees for Oregon in this year’s cycle. The Ducks also signed three five-star recruits and finished at No. 12 in the composite recruiting rankings.

Updated: Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal released a statement a short time ago, stating that Hill and the Ducks had parted ways before the arrest.

“He was informed earlier this Spring that he would not be a member of our program,” Cristobal said, via 247Sports.

This statement is in line with reports from Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell and ScoopDuck’s Justin Hopkins.

Sounds like Hill never would have made it to Eugene in the first place.