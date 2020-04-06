5-Star WR Troy Franklin Names Top 6 Schools

Menlo Park (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin named his top six schools on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect out of California is the third-highest rated receiver and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite score.

Franklin has cut his recruitment down to just six schools including Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Oregon, USC and Washington. The five-star announced his top six tonight, via his personal Twitter.

A five-star prospect releasing a top six that includes four Pac-12 schools is uncommon these days considering the conference’s reputation. But Franklin may be wanting to stay close to home when he makes his collegiate decision.

Blessed to be in this position ! 🙏🏽 here’s my top 6…… pic.twitter.com/6CCPC5iMQh — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) April 6, 2020

Alabama and LSU jump off the page as the most prominent schools included in Franklin’s top six. But Franklin’s recruitment is expected to come down to a pair of programs in the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon and Washington are the two favorites for Franklin at this point. The Ducks and Huskies have traded blows as the Pac-12’s best teams over the past few years. If one can land Franklin, that’ll be another leg up in the rivalry.

USC could be a school to watch here as well. Franklin will likely be closely monitoring the Trojans in 2020.