6th Grade Quarterback Receives Major Scholarship Offer

It’s not very often that a sixth-grader receives a scholarship offer from one of the most prestigious college football teams in the world, but that did actually happen earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Alabama commit Ty Simpson posted a video on Twitter of his younger brother, 12-year-old Graham Simpson, completing a beautiful pass downfield.

Simpson’s video on Twitter included this caption: “Hey, Alabama, I got another one for you!” Although that post was directed for Alabama, another Power Five program decided to check in on Graham’s skillset.

Believe it or not, Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead saw the brief clip of Graham’s 40-yard pass and then offered him a scholarship. Jason Simpson, Graham’s father, explained how crazy this whole situation has been for the family.

“I guess it caught Joe’s and coach [Mario] Cristobal’s eye and it was kind of cool,” Jason Simpson said, via Rivals. “It was neat because Ty had a game Friday night and Graham had an Alabama pullover on. I wasn’t going to say anything to anybody and Ty said, ‘I should have played better. I guess Graham is the better quarterback in our family because he got an offer this week.’ That led to them saying, ‘What?’”

Here’s the pass from Graham Simpson that caught Oregon’s attention:

Hey @AlabamaFTBL I got another one for you! pic.twitter.com/bxEysSlvX5 — Ty Simpson (@ty_simpson06) September 8, 2021

We can’t blame the Ducks for being impressed by that throw. Not only did Graham deliver a strike down the field, he managed to look off the safety as well.

At 12 years old, Graham has so much potential and could be on track to receive a handful of scholarship offers. However, it’s hard to believe any of his future offers will top this moment.