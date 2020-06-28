8th Grade Quarterback Receives Major Scholarship Offer

As the quarterback position becomes more and more crucial to team success, colleges are offering scholarships to younger and younger players. So it should come as no surprise that an 8th grade quarterback has just received a massive scholarship offer.

According to the Statesman Journal, the University of Oregon has offered 14-year-old TC Manumaleuna II a scholarship. Manumaleuna is slated to join Oregon’s North Salem High School next year. Per the report, he received his scholarship offer on June 11.

One of Manumaleuna’s trainers, Alex Brink, told the Statesman Journal that he is “pretty developed for his age.” A former Washington State quarterback, Brink said that with his current size, it’s easier for schools to figure out what kind of player he’ll be as he gets older.

“Physically, he’s pretty developed for a kid his age, and for college coaches who have been around, they see an eighth-grader or freshman and feel like they can project out where he’ll go physically,” Brink said. “He’s got the physical size going for him, and he’s worked really hard, as a young guy, developing his skills as a quarterback. He’s a natural thrower and has pretty good power behind the ball.”

Manumaleuna has been getting professional help in developing for several years now. He has even worked with former Oregon players like Marcus Mariota to work on his throwing motions.

While Manumaleuna hasn’t accepted the offer from the Ducks, they should be the favorites to land him. He’s been a fan of Oregon for years.

Manumaleuna won’t be college-bound until 2024. But with his love of the program, Oregon could be the first school to get a commit from the class.