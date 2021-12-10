All Of Oregon’s Coaching Candidates Have 1 Thing In Common

The Oregon football head coaching search is heating up fast as several candidates have reportedly emerged.

Believe it or not, Chip Kelly is reportedly in the mix. So is Cal’s Justin Wilcox, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and BYU’s Kalani Sitake, according to reports. What do the four have in common? Each has ties to the West Coast.

Kelly obviously made a name for himself during his four wildly-successful years in Eugene. Wilcox played for the Ducks back in the day, was an assistant coach at places like Washington and Boise State and, of course, now coaches the Golden Bears.

Harsin, meanwhile, just came from Boise State. And Sitake had stops at Utah and Oregon State before landing the BYU gig.

Other names involved in the @oregonfootball head coaching search also coach or have coached out west, including Bryan Harsin, Kalani Sitake and Justin Wilcox. https://t.co/LXqwnCP0Oi — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 9, 2021

The Ducks clearly want a coach who wants to stay on the West Coast.

Willie Taggart bolted for Florida State, his dream job, after just one year as head coach at Oregon. Mario Cristobal spent four years in Eugene before leaving for his dream job at Miami.

The Ducks can’t afford to just keep losing coaches every few years. They also can’t afford to settle for mediocrity. Striking a balance will be key for Phil Knight, Rob Mullens and the rest of the Ducks’ hiring staff.

Word on the street is Oregon is expected to make a decision this weekend. Right now, it appears that decision will come down to Kelly, Wilcox, Harsin and Sitake.