Oregon football needs to swing for the fences after losing Mario Cristobal to the University of Miami on Monday morning.

The Ducks believe they’re capable of being a championship contender. They never took that step with Cristobal at the helm. They didn’t even make the College Football Playoff. The right head coach could take them there, though.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich has one big name in mind for the Oregon job: BYU’s Kalani Sitake.

Sitake went 6-0 against Pac-12 teams this season and has built a monster in Provo. He could be the next man for the job in Eugene.

“Ducks (in my opinion) should consider the guy who went 5-0 v Pac-12 and beat Utes … @kalanifsitake … no matter who they hire should be someone who will stay put,” Dinich said on Twitter.

It’s worth mentioning BYU is reportedly Kalani Sitake’s dream job, so it’s hard to imagine him leaving. Why would he? BYU is about to reach new heights as it heads to the Big 12 in a few years.

The Ducks have almost everything a head coach could want, though. Nike, Phil Knight, limitless resources and a great fan base are all attractive selling points. It wasn’t enough to keep Mario Cristobal from leaving Miami, but could convince someone like Sitake to leave BYU and Provo.

Oregon may look to may a quick move on hiring a head coach with the early signing period right around the corner. Expect Sitake’s name to be in the mix.