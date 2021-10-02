Awful College Football Broadcast Getting Destroyed Today

At one point in time, ESPN was the premier broadcaster of sports. Then came Saturday’s Pac-12 clash between Oregon and Stanford in Palo Alto on ABC.

ABC’s broadcast of the Oregon-Stanford on Saturday was one of the worst we’ve ever seen. The commentators were awful. The broadcast quality looked like something out of the 2000s.

And don’t forget about the game’s refs, which kept Stanford in the game and essentially drove the Cardinal down the field in the final minute, allowing Stanford to score a game-tying touchdown (with the successful extra point) on an untimed down.

ESPN/ABC needs to do better. Rod Gilmore and Dave Flemming, who were on the call, had an all-time bad commentating effort.

This Oregon-Stanford game and broadcast has been nothing short of an awful mess. What am I even watching? — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) October 2, 2021

This broadcast is a modern catastrophe. Bad video quality, bad camera work, terrible announcers. Just a farce. Feels like bad 1995 tape. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) October 2, 2021

Somehow the refs might have been even worse than Gilmore, Flemming and the broadcast quality.

“You don’t really want to blame refs for this game, but good lord,” wrote Matt Prehm of 247Sports. “The refs called targeting on KT, another personal foul penalty on Dorlus that was questionable, had a ref pull out a flag for a false start that even Stanford thought they committed and didn’t throw it.