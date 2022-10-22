Look: Bo Nix Joined An Elite Group Of Oregon Quarterbacks This Saturday

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix put on a show this Saturday, tossing five touchdowns in a blowout win over UCLA.

This wasn't the first time Nix had five touchdown passes in a game this year. On Sept. 10, he put up a similar stat line against Eastern Washington.

Though it may be hard to believe, Nix is the third Oregon quarterback since 1996 to throw at least five touchdown passes in a single game multiple times in a season.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota also accomplished this feat during their respective careers.

This Saturday's performance against UCLA has many fans wondering if Nix is a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Nix won't be considered a Heisman favorite heading into Week 9, but a strong finish to the season could change that narrative.

Next up for Oregon is a road contest against Cal on Oct. 29.