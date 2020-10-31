The Oregon Ducks are on the cusp of something special in Eugene. College football analyst Brady Quinn believes there’s one specific reason to be excited about Oregon football this coming season.

Fresh off a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl win, head coach Mario Cristobal and his Ducks enter the season as conference favorites. There’s also plenty of College Football Playoff hype surrounding the Oregon football program, despite the Ducks losing several star players due to opt outs.

The Ducks are recruiting at an unprecedented pace. Replacing former star players should be no issue for Oregon football when it kicks off its season next Saturday against Stanford.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is excited about the Ducks this year for one reason in particular. New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead should improve the offense, which limited itself at times last season.

“The thing I’m most excited about is Joe Moorhead — the offensive coordinator,” Quinn said on Saturday, via 247Sports. “It’s his first season there. Remember, he was the head coach at Mississippi State, (offensive coordinator at) Penn State. Great offensive line. I think he’s going to allow this team to score a bunch of points. I know they don’t return a ton of experience, but they’ve got some talent. Look out for Oregon in the Pac-12 North.”

Even with NFL breakout star quarterback Justin Herbert in the lineup, the Oregon football offense underwhelmed last season.

With Moorhead now in the fold, the Ducks should get back to being the explosive offense they once fielded.

The Oregon Ducks begin their 2020 season next Saturday when they host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.