Bram Walden, Elite 2021 Offensive Lineman, Announces Commitment

The top-rated recruit out of of Arizona is staying in the Pac-12, but leaving the state. Elite 2021 offensive tackle Bram Walden is heading to the Oregon Ducks.

Walden announced his commitment to the University of Oregon Friday afternoon, per his personal Twitter. The Arizona native is the No. 14 OT and 84th overall prospects in the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite Score.

The 4-star tackle is heading to a program that has placed an emphasis on offensive line play the past few years. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has changed the Ducks’ identity from speed and athleticism to physicality and strength.

The change paid dividends this past season as the Ducks secured their first Pac-12 Championship since the 2014 season. Walden is certainly hoping to help Oregon win a few more conference titles as he begins his collegiate career in 2021.

God Got Me pic.twitter.com/6pV5mZWKDq — Bram Walden (@bramwalden42) May 8, 2020

Walden is Oregon’s seventh commit and highest-rated recruit in the 2021 cycle. The Ducks’ current class ranks 20th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 behind the USC Trojans, per 247Sports.

The Ducks are scorching on the recruiting trail the past two seasons, hauling in four 5-star prospects in the past two cycles.

Cristobal’s impact on the program can’t be understated. Oregon’s latest commit should help the Ducks continue their physical offensive line play for years to come.