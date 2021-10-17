Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 8 Destination

College GameDay spent Saturday in Athens where No. 1 Georgia easily got past No. 11 Kentucky. With another week of games in the books, GameDay has already decided where its cast and crew will be headed next weekend.

ESPN announced Sunday that College GameDay will head out to the West Coast next weekend for a Pac-12 game between Oregon and UCLA. The Ducks and the Bruins will meet in the afternoon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

No. 9 Oregon (5-1) will likely enter the contest as the favorite and will need to play some of its best football of the year to pick up another win. The Ducks struggled to separate from Cal this past weekend, but did pick up the win to keep their hopes of a College Football Playoff berth alive.

UCLA also emerged from Week 7 victorious, knocking off Washington to improve to 5-2 on the year. With wins over LSU and Stanford, the Bruins won’t be an easy out and should give the Ducks a competitive game next Saturday.

College GameDay’s choice to go to California for the Oregon-UCLA game may surprise some fans, but next week’s slate doesn’t really feature many other intriguing match-ups. The ESPN show hasn’t spent any time out West this season yet, so a game between the Ducks and the Bruins is a strong choice.

After GameDay takes center stage in the morning, Oregon and UCLA will kick off at 3:30 p.m ET on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Pac-12 contest will air on ABC.