Breaking: College GameDay Officially Announces Week 8 Destination

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay is heading to the Pacific Northwest next weekend.

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the GameDay crew will be in Eugene, Oregon next Saturday.

The Ducks of Oregon, currently the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25, host Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium.

Corso returns to one of his all-time favorite locations in the show's history. It's going to be a special visit.

"Next Saturday - Live from Eugene, OR. #GoDucks," wrote Go Ducks.

"EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball!" College GameDay announced.

Most of the college football world fell asleep on the Ducks after their season-opening blowout loss to Georgia during the opening weekend. However, Dan Lanning now has Oregon firing on all cylinders.

Oregon has won five straight games and Bo Nix has emerged as a potential darkhorse for the Heisman. The Auburn transfer has 1,526 yards through the air, 331 on the ground and 20 total touchdowns with just three picks.

UCLA, meanwhile, remains unbeaten as Chip Kelly has the Bruins rolling. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, like Nix, is also playing better than ever as of late.

Next week's Pac-12 battle might be a situation where the last team to possess the ball wins. Expect offensive fireworks.