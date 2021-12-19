Breaking: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Announces Transfer Destination

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is heading out West to continue his college football career.

Nix announced his commitment to Oregon on Instagram tonight. A multi-year starter for the Tigers, he’ll be eligible immediately for the Ducks.

In Eugene, Nix will also reunite with Kenny Dillingham, who was Auburn’s offensive coordinator during his freshman season in 2019. Dillingham spent the last two seasons at Florida State before taking the job at Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning last week.

“Coast to Coast. It’s official!” Nix wrote Sunday night.

Nix’s 2021 season ended after he broke his ankle in mid-November. For the year, he threw for 2,294 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The one-time five-star recruit finished his career at AU with 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 34 games. Nix also added 18 rushing touchdowns.

While he displayed plenty of inconsistency with the Tigers, Nix does have plenty of physical talent. We’ll see if Lanning and Dillingham can harness it in the Pac-12.