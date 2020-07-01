CJ Walker, 5-Star Freshman, Announces He’s Transferring

C.J. Walker, one of the top recruits in the 2019 class, has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and move on to a different school.

The former five-star recruit, ranked the No. 6 power forward and No. 26 overall player in the 2019 class, has announced his decision to transfer from Oregon.

Walker, an Orlando, Fla. native, announced his decision on Twitter. He cited the pandemic as a reason for his decision.

“These past few months have been tough on everyone, and I understand this will be a long battle ahead. During this pandemic, I’m also heavily dealing with ailing family members who are high risk with underlying conditions living back in my hometown of Sanford,” he wrote.

“I have decided that the best decision I can make for both my mental and physical health is to return home to be close to my family and my support system, to continue to train and work at becoming the best person and best basketball player I can be, to get back to a positive and healthy mindset, and to keep working towards my ultimate goal of becoming an NBA player one day.”

The Florida schools are probably the likely landing spots for Walker, assuming he wants to play closer to home next season.

Walker averaged 4.0 points. 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game this past season.