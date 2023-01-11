College Football Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal For 8th Year

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oregon tight end Cam McCormick's college career has not gone as planned, but that doesn't mean he's ready to give it up yet.

McCormick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer after announcing his intentions to do so last night.

The Bend, Ore. native will be an eighth-year senior in 2023, presumably at a new program.

“My time at Oregon has been truly amazing!” McCormick said on Twitter Tuesday night. “Being a Duck was a dream come true for me. It’s been an incredible experience and a part of my life I will always treasure. The relationships I’ve built and the opportunities I’ve had are invaluable. I’d like to thank each and every coach I’ve had during my time as a Duck. I grew immensely during my time here and learned a great deal from each of you. I appreciate your guidance and never-ending support.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, McCormick played in all 13 games for the Ducks in 2017. He caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

After that, injuries decimated the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass catcher's career. McCormick suffered a season-ending injury in the 2018 season opener and went on to miss the entire 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

McCormick played in two games in 2021 before his season was again cut short by injury. Thankfully, he stayed healthy in 2022, posting career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (three).