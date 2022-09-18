College Football Student Section Apologizes For Vulgar Chant Saturday

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oregon football picked up a big win over BYU on Saturday, but some Ducks fans got themselves in hot water.

On Saturday evening, a Twitter video began circulating featuring some Oregon fans chanting "F--k the Mormons" during the game.

The video drew plenty of reactions, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox calling the fans out for their "religious bigotry."

The Oregon Pit Crew, Oregon's official student section Twitter account, condemned and apologized for the offensive chant Saturday night.

"To all [BYU] fans in attendance at todays game, we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance," the tweet read. "We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated."

Despite the vulgarities in the crowd, the two teams actually shared a touching moment on the field pregame when BYU ran out of the locker room carrying an Oregon flag with the number of late tight end Spencer Webb on it.

The 25th-ranked Ducks defeated the No. 12 Cougars 41-20.