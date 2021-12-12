College Football World Shocked By Oregon Coaching News

After watching Mario Cristobal make way for Miami last week, Oregon finally settled on Dan Lanning as the school’s new head football coach on Saturday. The Georgia defensive coordinator is one of the top assistants in the country and will now have a career opportunity to take over the Ducks.

Lanning emerged as a candidate much later in the week than other prominent names, when the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that he was the frontrunner to land the job. However, new information has come to light that another figure was actually Oregon’s first choice.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reported Sunday that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens offered Cal head coach Justin Wilcox the top job with the Ducks. Mullens reportedly told Wilcox that the school was ready to build a big marketing campaign around him.

However, the Golden Bears head coach turned them down.

The report gives a fascinating glimpse into the Oregon hiring process and reveals that the Ducks might have ended up with their second choice.

Media members tried to make sense of the news from Canzano on Sunday.

This qualifies as a wow https://t.co/hY0vqKSLVL — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 12, 2021

Yep. I’ve been told the same. This was Wilcox’s job if he wanted it. https://t.co/sA6JJOc6YP — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 12, 2021

This is sort of hard to figure given the challenges and the battles that Wilcox has had to fight in Berkeley of late but everyone has different things motivating career decisions https://t.co/hvmtjg9WD6 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2021

Wait, so Rob Mullens offered the job to Justin Wilcox and couldn't get him? https://t.co/P7gbnIYq4o pic.twitter.com/vAatbPCAYA — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 12, 2021

Chance of this report being accurate is less than 0 https://t.co/jst7bbbsrU — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 12, 2021

Given his history with the program, Wilcox would’ve been an intriguing option for Oregon. The now Cal head coach played defensive back for the Ducks under Mike Bellotti from 1996 to 1999.

Since his playing days, Wilcox has done well in the coaching profession. His resume includes being the defensive coordinator for Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Wisconsin before landing at Cal in 2017.

Rather than stay in conference for the hire, Oregon went to the SEC and focused on Lanning. The 35-year-old assistant has been at Georgia for the last four seasons and has been a major reason why the Bulldogs have turned into one of the top defensive programs in the country.

He’ll now look to bring that mindset out west and do his best to re-establish Oregon as a national powerhouse.