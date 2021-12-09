College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly News

Earlier this week, the Oregon Ducks watched as head coach Mario Cristobal left the program to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

With Cristobal gone, the Ducks are in need of a new head coach again. Oregon is reportedly considering a familiar name to be its new head coach: former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

“This just in — the Oregon Ducks have asked for permission to speak with UCLA coach Chip Kelly about their football coaching vacancy,” Oregon insider John Canzano said.

He also addressed another rumor floating around. Fans were wondering about a joint head coaching gig between Kelly and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox.

“Don’t blame you for thinking about a Justin Wilcox-Chip Kelly co-head coach tandem,” he said. “It has been bantered about internally at Oregon but I don’t think it works. Blue-collar Wilcox paired w Kelly… feels like Yellowstone meets Succession. I think Wilcox would have to be DC, IMHO.”

Fans are getting overwhelmed with all of the coaching changes that have taken place over the last few weeks.

“For the sake of all coaching searches, I’d appreciate it if Chip Kelly didn’t take the Oregon job,” sports editor Andrew Hammond said.

One USC fan doesn’t appear to be worried about Chip Kelly going back to Oregon now that Lincoln Riley is the Trojans’ head coach.

“Y’all really afraid of Chip Kelly going back to Oregon!?” he asked.

Will Chip Kelly head back to Oregon?