College Football World Reacts To Death Of Oregon Tight End

It was announced on Thursday morning that Oregon tight end Spencer Webb passed away. He was just 22 years old.

According to reports, Webb died after falling on rock slides and hitting his head. This accident occurred roughly 35 miles west of Oregon's campus.

The Lane County Sherriff's Office said that there's no evidence of foul play. At this time, Webb's death appears to be an accident.

The Oregon community is understandably heartbroken by this news.

"Doesn't make sense man," one person said. "Amazing player and way too young."

"R.I.P. to Spencer Webb man," another person wrote. "So much talent and so much drive to compete with love to the game. Watch over Autzen and keep It raining touchdowns."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also posted a heartfelt message for Webb.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

From 2019-21, Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

Our thoughts are with Webb's family and friends at this time.