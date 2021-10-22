College Football World Reacts To Oregon’s New Uniform

In true Nike/Phil Knight/Oregon fashion, the Ducks have released yet another new uniform. And per usual, college football fans either love it or hate it.

No. 10 Oregon is gearing up for a marquee Pac-12 showdown this Saturday against Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Even ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for a visit.

As the Ducks typically do, they’ve released a shiny new uniform to boast in front of the college football world on Saturday. But Nike and Oregon’s design department might have taken things a bit too far with this one.

The Ducks’ brand new threads – called the “Eggshell uniform” – look like cookies n’ cream ice cream. The jersey and pants are white with black speckles all over. The helmet and number are dark green. Overall, this is a pretty stunning design and we’re not sure if that’s a good thing in this instance.

It is our nature to innovate.

Presenting @OregonFootball's Eggshell uniform combo for Game 7. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Pq1fAF6NKJ — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 22, 2021

Here’s another look.

In today’s world of college football each and every team gets bright and shiny uniforms, perhaps outside Alabama and Penn State. So it’s tough to stand out because of uniforms anymore. But Oregon’s newest threads have caught everyone’s attention.

The ‘GoDucks’ Twitter account received over 4,500 likes and 1,000 retweets for its new uniform post. But as we previously noted, not everyone loves them.

Going out there looking like cookies and cream https://t.co/rsUHfZLYgf — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 22, 2021

.@oregonfootball out here with a new speckled uniform, suggesting they’re “innovating” by introducing … cookies & cream. Have @nikefootball designers run out of ideas? https://t.co/nvTxewjvES — Andy Lucas (@AndyLucas) October 22, 2021

These are crazy fire https://t.co/3ksIzRYpNf — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) October 22, 2021

Looks like an Oreo Blizzard to me. https://t.co/vt7cx4Sq8r — Allen Andersen (@andersen_allen) October 22, 2021

Not a Oregon fan, but best jerseys ever? https://t.co/i2nWGid4PE — D (@dRec_6) October 22, 2021

You know Nike might have went a bit too far with a uniform when even some Oregon fans can’t get behind them.

Who knows? Maybe these will look better on the field.

No. 10 Oregon takes on UCLA at the Rose Bowl this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.