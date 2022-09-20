College Football World Reacts To Quarterback Recruit Leaving Game

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oregon fans' vulgar chants during last week's win over BYU could wind up costing their team in recruiting.

T.C. Manumaleuna II, a class of 2024 quarterback recruit, left the game with his family after hearing crowd members chant "F--k the Mormons."

Manumaleuna, who is Mormon, said he won't completely write off the Ducks because of the incident but would be "lying if I said it didn't have some kind impact on me."

While the Oregon student section and administration has apologized profusely for the ugly behavior, Manumaleuna adds another element to this story, which fans have been commenting on all day.

"Bigotry is bad no matter who it is aimed at," said one Twitter user.

"Yikes," added a second.

"Don't do this. Not just for football reasons, but for not-being-a-s----y-person reasons," wrote Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel.

AL.com's Creg Stephenson called it "one of the great self-owns in recruiting history."

The student who shot the video of the guilty fans told CNN that the chant occurred "at least" five times.

Oregon released an official statement on the matter over the weekend.

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition," it read. "We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."