College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd.

Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.

Oregon's student section apologized for these fans' behavior, and the university also issued a statement on the matter.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, eliciting all kinds of feedback from fans.

It's unfortunate that this behavior left a bit of a stain on what was a great day for the Oregon program and included a touching tribute from BYU as well.

The Cougars ran onto the field pregame while holding an Oregon flag which featured the name and number of late Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who passed away this summer.