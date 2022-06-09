Top PG From 2022 Class Reportedly Decommits From Oregon

EUGENE, OR - JANUARY 13: General view of the action in the first half of the first game between the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks basketball teams at Matt Court on January 13, 2011 in Eugene, Oregon. The arena is named co-founder and Chairman of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight's son, Matthew, who died at the age of 34 in a scuba diving accident. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon's basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Four-star guard Dior Johnson has decided that he'll decommit and explore other options, according to ESPN.

Johnson is listed as the No. 37 overall recruit and No. 7 point guard in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.

Initially, Johnson committed to Syracuse. He reopened his recruitment process in November of 2020. It wasn't until June of 2021 when he announced his commitment to Oregon.

While this is a blow to Oregon's roster for the 2022-23 season, the reality is they have more than enough depth to overcome this loss.

For starters, Oregon landed a pair of veteran transfers in Keeshawn Barthelemy from Colorado and Jermaine Couisnard from South Carolina.

Another reason Oregon should feel comfortable with its backcourt is the fact that Will Richardson has withdrawn from the NBA Draft process. His return should give the Ducks a huge boost next season.

As for Johnson, it's unclear what he'll do next.

There should be plenty of programs interested in the Southern California Academy product.