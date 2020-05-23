Dont’e Thornton, No. 6 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Top 6

On Saturday afternoon, one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2021 class announced a major update to his recruitment.

Dont’e Thornton, a four-star wide receiver recruit, took to Twitter this afternoon to cut his list down to six teams. In April, he announced his top 12, but several of those programs are about to be upset.

Virginia, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC all made the list initially. Well, now his list includes just six of the top programs in the country.

Here’s his new list of top schools: Arizona State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Virginia are the finalists for the top wide receiver recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect is the nation’s No. 6 receiver and No. 47 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite score.

In all, Thornton received 27 offers before cutting his list down to six teams. When he made the announcement, one program’s fans were in shock that they were left off the top six.

Penn State entered the day as the favorite to land the top wide receiver recruit, according to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions. However, the Nittany Lions were left off of Thornton’s latest update.

Virginia did not make the initial list, but made up some ground in recent weeks.

Who will land the top recruit?