Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix This Saturday Night

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had a performance for the ages this Saturday night on the Palouse.

The Ducks trailed 34-22 with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter. One of the Cougars' scores came on a pick-six from Nix. However, the veteran transfer never lost composure.

No. 15 Oregon scored 21 points in a span of 2 minutes and 48 seconds to stun Washington State in Pullman this Saturday night. Nix led the ferocious charge, finishing with a career-high 428 yards through the air with three passing touchdowns and an additional 30 yards on the ground.

It appears Nix has finally turned a corner. Oregon's in for a treat with the veteran under center the rest of this season.

"428 passing yards for Bo Nix. Career high," Unnecessary Roughness said on Twitter. "Is he good?"

"Bo Nix deserves credit. He is playing good football and was clutch today. Sans the Georgia game, nothing about current Bo Nix looks like old Bo Nix. #GoDucks," George Wrighster said on Twitter.

"Oregon has rallied back from 12 down in the fourth quarter to take the lead Troy Franklin to the HOUSE Career high 428 passing yards from Bo Nix," the Transfer Portal CFB wrote on Twitter.

A gutsy performance by Bo Nix pays off with an improbable win by the Ducks.

Oregon is 3-1 this season, its only loss coming against No. 1 Georgia.