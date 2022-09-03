Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Bo Nix Today

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Bo Nix #10 of Team Yellow looks on against Team Green during the third quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Oregon fans are getting a first-hand view of the Bo Nix experiment this Saturday afternoon, and that's not necessarily a good thing.

The Ducks offense is having some success against the Georgia defense, but Nix has thrown two costly interceptions in less than two full quarters of play.

The first pick was simply an incredible play by Georgia true freshman Malaki Starks.

Nix's second interception was flat-out awful. He stared his receiver down the whole way and threw it right to a Georgia defender.

Welcome to the Bo Nix experience, Oregon fans. He's still the same quarterback he was at Auburn.

"Bo Nix is in a new uniform, but is the same QB," said Tom Fornelli.

"New team same Bo Nix," wrote Booger.

Oregon's a good football team. Georgia's an elite football team. Nix is going to have nightmares about this Georgia defense.

Catch the game on ABC. No. 3 Georgia leads No. 11 Oregon 21-0 late in the second quarter.