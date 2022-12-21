Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits.

It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame.

A few moments later, five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei chose Oregon over USC and Ohio State.

Just in case those moves weren't enough to get Oregon fans excited, the school flipped four-star cornerback Daylen Austin's commitment from LSU.

Judging by some of the comments being made on social media, the college football world believes Knight opened up his checkbook to help his alma mater land these recruits.

"That Phil Knight duffel bag got BIGGER this year," Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports said.

"I love how Oregon is getting a bunch of high profile flips suddenly, and recruiting and college football writers are out there going, 'Man, they’re really out there recruiting hard' when in reality Phil Knight is literally writing checks by the handful," Chris Dokish tweeted.

"Phil Knight can't be beat," one fan commented.

"Phil Knight mist be offering half his shares of Nike for all these flips to Oregon," another fan wrote.

Oregon currently has the No. 8 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports.

The Ducks' future is bright under head coach Dan Lanning.