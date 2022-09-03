Fans Are Ready For Georgia-Oregon Uniform Matchup

EUGENE,OR - DECEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles cheers after his team's 33-37 victory over the Oregon State Beavers after the game at Autzen Stadium on December 3, 2009 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Two ranked programs will square off this Saturday afternoon, as No. 11 Oregon and No. 3 Georgia are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We can't guarantee that Oregon and Georgia will deliver an instant classic. We can, however, say that fans are in for a game that'll feature two of the best uniforms in college football.

The Bulldogs are sporting their classic red jerseys this afternoon. The Ducks, meanwhile, are rocking their all-green uniforms.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, college football fans can't wait to see these uniforms on display this afternoon.

"Color on color games are amazing," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "There's nothing stopping football from doing this way more often."

Georgia is a 16-point favorite heading into this game. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the defending champions a 91.5 percent chance to win their season opener.

ABC will televise this showdown between Oregon and Georgia.