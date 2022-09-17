Football Fans Impressed By Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix Today

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Bo Nix #10 of Team Yellow looks on against Team Green during the third quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Bo Nix's stint at Oregon got off to the wrong foot, throwing a pair of interceptions in a blowout loss to Georgia. Since then, he has been simply magnificent.

Last week, Nix had 277 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington.

So, how would Nix follow up that performance? Let's just say he has picked up right where he left off.

Nix completed had 135 passing yards, 16 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the first half against No. 12 BYU.

College football analysts and fans are awfully impressed by Nix's performance against BYU this Saturday.

"What a drive. A legit big boy drive that killed clock and ended with good Bo Nix. And Oregon has the ball to start the half," Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

"Oregon has been impressive today," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic said. "The Bo Nix Experience is real. He looks nothing like he did vs. Georgia."

This weekend's game between BYU and Oregon is a perfect depiction of how wild the Bo Nix experience can get.

Nix has been consistently inconsistent throughout his college career.

Oregon fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate Nix's performance this weekend, there's no denying it. However, he'll need to continue playing at this level to shed his current label.