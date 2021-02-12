Oregon, the back-to-back Pac-12 champion and favorite to take home the conference title in 2021, has a newfound quarterback competition on its hands.

Tyler Shough, the Ducks’ starting quarterback during the 2020 season, announced on Friday he’s entering the transfer portal.

“Once a Duck, Always a Duck,” Shough said on Twitter. “I am trusting in the Lord, and I’m excited to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 3 more years of eligibility remaining.”

Many blessings and opportunities ahead! Hebrews 11:1 pic.twitter.com/e8MyWCwyn6 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 12, 2021

Shough, Justin Herbert‘s understudy and successor, appeared to be the Ducks’ next great quarterback early on in the 2020 season. Oregon began 3-0 with wins over Stanford, Washington State and UCLA. Disaster soon struck thereafter. The Ducks suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oregon State and Cal, rattling Shough’s confidence in the process.

Boston College transfer and backup Anthony Brown saw an expanded role in the Pac-12 Championship versus USC, despite Shough still getting the start. Brown’s role increased in the Fiesta Bowl and he took advantage. The grad transfer completed 12 of 19 passes for 147 yards and also picked up 36 yards and two scores on the ground against Iowa State, albeit in a 34-17 loss.

Head coach Mario Cristobal expected Brown and Shough to engage in a competitive quarterback battle this off-season. Shough’s departure opens the door for the experienced Brown to take command at the position.

Oregon’s quarterback room also features four-star recruits Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford and newly signed five-star Ty Thompson. Thompson is Oregon’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit to take his talents to Eugene.

Brown is the overwhelming favorite to start at quarterback for the Ducks in 2021. But depending on how quickly Thompson gets up to speed, the five-star could make some noise.