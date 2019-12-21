Former Oregon WR Brenden Schooler To Transfer To Pac-12 School

Former Oregon WR Brenden Schooler made a surprising decision in late Oct. to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The standout special teams player struggled to carve out a role for the Ducks after coming back from a mid-season injury. Schooler made the decision to move on, hoping for a better opportunity elsewhere.

After a few months of weighing the options, Schooler has made his decision as to where he’ll play next. The former Duck is electing to stay in the Pac-12 and transfer to Arizona.

The Wildcats announced their newest addition.

Brenden will join his brother, Colin, as an Arizona Wildcat. Colin is one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12.

As for Brenden, he’ll look to carve out a role in Arizona. The former Duck did it all for Oregon. He started his career at safety where he started as a true freshman.

After poor recruiting years in Eugene, Brenden was asked to help the Ducks at receiver, where he eventually earned a starting gig. He’s also a standout special teams player, and can certainly provide stellar coverage for the Wildcats.

There will certainly be no hard feelings shared from Oregon fans. Brenden was a great example and leader for the Ducks during his Oregon career. Arizona is getting a good one.