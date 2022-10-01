Girlfriend Of Late College Football Star Reveals Big News

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2: Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks and teammates enter the stadium before the second half of an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, had a major announcement to share with her followers on Instagram this Friday. She revealed the sex of their unborn child in a tear-jerking video.

Kay's loved ones dumped a bucket of blue Gatorade on her, signifying that she's having a boy. At the end of the video, she released blue balloons into the sky.

Unsurprisingly, she dedicated the gender reveal to Webb.

"I know you picked him out to protect me," Kay wrote. "He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy. I love you both forever."

Kay announced in late August that she was expecting a child. This news came a month after Webb passed away in a cliff-diving accident.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she wrote at the time. "All you ever wanted was to be a father… I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you."

This next chapter probably won't be easy for Kay, but there'll be plenty of people in her corner.